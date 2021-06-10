June 22: Heroes’ Cafe, City of Lynnwood to host barbecue for military veterans

In partnership with the City of Lynnwood, the Heroes’ Café will host a barbecue for local veterans June 22 at New Life Church in Lynnwood.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and veterans are invited to attend to enjoy food, drinks and camaraderie.

The Heroes’ Café is a monthly, gathering for all veterans to focus on fostering positive outreach, interaction and welfare within neighboring communities. The group meets on the last Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at New Life Church, located at 6519 188th St. S.W.

The Edmonds Lions Club will also be onsite collecting glasses and hearing aids.

For more information, contact Gary at americanheroescafe@gmail.com.