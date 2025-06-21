June 23 Lynnwood Council meeting packed with action on 7 key city matters

The Lynnwood City Council is set to take action on seven ordinances and measures at its meeting Monday, June 23. They include Lynnwood’s Emergency Operations Center, Unified Development Code, City Center + Alderwood Subarea Plan, Comprehensive Plan amendments, Youth Council, and allocation of the city’s opioid settlement funds.

The meeting is scheduled to begin with a proclamation for Independence Day.

According to the council agenda, Chuck Steichen, deputy chief of police and emergency management director, will then give a presentation on an ordinance amendment to update the official location of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The current municipal code places the EOC at Fire Station 15, but it moved to a purpose-built facility in the new Lynnwood Community Justice Center, which opened in May 2024. This amendment seeks to correctly identify the new address.

The council will then vote whether to adopt a Unified Development Code developed by city staff over the past few years.

This code update, required by state lawmakers, is driven by recent changes in local and state housing policies. This includes new legislation on middle housing and accessory dwelling units, and aims to improve administrative efficiencies and regulatory compliance.

One proposed change recommends the city require fire sprinklers for all new residential construction (as recommended by South County Fire), exempting detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs), or requiring them only for constructions exceeding 3,000 square feet of cumulative habitable space on a lot.

The council will also vote whether to adopt the City Center + Alderwood Plan. The plan intends to align future growth in Lynnwood with guidelines set by the Puget Sound Regional Council. It aims to redevelop Lynnwood’s core into a walkable, transit-oriented mixed-use neighborhood and prepare for sustainable future growth and development. It is also designed to ease the city into denser development, as required by state The council is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to establish the Lynnwood Youth Council as an official city board or commission, or as a program run through the Parks and Recreation department. Read more on the youth council here.

A vote is also scheduled on Councilmember George Hurst’s request to allocate $372,050 of the city’s opioid settlement funds to the CHANGE jail-reentry program. This re-entry initiative operates within the Lynnwood Jail and Court, providing trauma-informed support, including access to Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), housing, employment, and peer recovery services for individuals impacted by opioid use.

Finally, the council will vote whether to approve minor amendments to the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Changes include minor text changes, updates to demographic information, potential addition of the City Center + Alderwood Plan, among other changes.

In other business, Lynnwood Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren will introduce two Planning Commission applicants: Dorina Katro and Noel Baca.

The full meeting agenda is available on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 23 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be live streamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

