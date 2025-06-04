June 7 Edmonds Jazz Walk features 26 bands in 16 downtown venues

The Edmonds Jazz Walk is happening this Saturday, June 7, featuring 26 bands in 16 downtown Edmonds venues.

Order your tickets online, then pick up your wristband at the event headquarters — Coldwell Banker Bain at 108 5th Ave. S., Edmonds — on the day of the event, anytime after 4:30 p.m. Order early and save $5 over day-of ticket prices.

One wristband gets you into all venues for the whole night. Two of the venues are 21-plus; the others are open to all ages. Adult presale tickets are $50 ($55 at the door) while student presale tickets are $40 ($45 at the door).

You can see the schedule of bands here and purchase tickets here.

There is also a free performance of The General’s 7 Traditional Jazz Band, from 6-9 p.m. at Main Street Commons, located at 6th and Main.