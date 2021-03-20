Just Around the Corner: Aplets and Cotlets nearing end of road

Probably going out of business: The 103-year-old Liberty Orchards, maker of Aplets and Cotlets, announced it will cease operations this June after fruitless attempts to find buyers of the company.

If necessity is the mother of invention, that’s at the core of this enterprise. Farmers had lots of apple surpluses (to be expected in the Apple State), and someone had the idea of mixing bits of apples and walnuts into sugar-coated gelatin cubes of love. Something like Turkish delights.

Cotlets later joined the offerings, made from apricots.

The Cashmere, Wash., company has been owned by Greg Taylor for over 40 years. He’s 72 and is wanting to retire. None of his children are interested in continuing the business. Don’t fault them, though. I bet there’s not a bad apple in the whole bunch. They just have their own careers, that’s all.

The pandemic was not the reason for the closure, but it didn’t help. Potential buyers were reluctant to purchase during an uncertain economic climate.

The candies themselves aren’t big sellers. They’re not really well known outside the state. And for many people, their reputation is like fruitcake: They either love ‘em or hate ‘em. But the good part is they are gluten- and cholesterol-free.

If someone like a rich techy wants to save the jobs of around 55 workers, and have a lifetime supply of fruit delights, they have until May 31 to make an offer.

— Story and photos by David Carlos

Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby