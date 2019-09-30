Just Around the Corner: In Shoreline, dapper motorcyclists ride for a cause

1 of 9

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride attracted over 250 motorcycle riders Sunday at the Black Rock Coffee Bar, 14313 Aurora Ave N, in Shoreline.

Men and women dressed in formal wear and rode their motorcycles to raise awareness and money for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Australia by Mark Hawwa. It was inspired by a photo in the TV show “Mad Men,” when character Don Draper posed with a classic bike and wore his finest suit.

Hawwa decided a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support the men.

Over 115,000 riders worldwide participated in rides Sunday. So far, over $5 million has been raised in the U.S. alone.

For more information, go to: https://www.gentlemansride.com/

— Story and photos by David Carlos