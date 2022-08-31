Just Around the Corner: Lots to see (and saw) at Evergreen State Fair

Posted: August 30, 2022

 

The Evergreen State Fair in Monroe continues Sept. 1-5 (closed Aug. 31). Parking is cash-only ($10 weekdays, $15 on weekends).

Gate admission prices and other information can be found here.  The address is 14405 179th Ave. S.E., in Monroe.

— Photos by David Carlos

Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby.

 

