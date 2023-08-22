Just Around the Corner: Lynden — Mayberry, with a touch of Holland

Homes along Front Street in Lynden are well-tended, with flags posted.
A volunteer watering the plants.
Thai peanut chicken wrap (greens, peanut sauce, crispy chicken in a spinach wrap, served with onion rings and tartar sauce). The Newsroom Pub, Lynden.
The Newsroom Pub. This building once housed the old Lynden Tribune newspaper, which ran for 41 years. The owner has decorated the pub with a tip of the hat to its newspaper days: There’s typewriters, photos of former staff, front page clippings of major events (the moon landing, Lindbergh crossing the Atlantic, the end of World War II), and even the old printing press has been turned into a table. The food is great, the staff is wonderful, and the atmosphere is…newsworthy.
The Newsroom Pub menu
Newsroom Pub memorabilia.
Somewhere in there is a bicycle.
Avenue Bread restaurant.
Sunday morning at Lynden is very quiet. Most of the businesses and shops on the old part of Front Street are closed, except for a few restaurants. I asked a merchant why it was so quiet. He said, “The people of Lynden go to church. Bellingham is where all the college students are.”

With its small-town atmosphere, well-tended lawns, shops closed for Sunday, this place has the vibes of bygone days. Kind of like Mayberry…set in Holland.

Fun facts: Established in 1874, it’s located five miles south of the Canadian border. A large Dutch population arrived here in the early 1900s. Dairy farming was the major industry then. Today, the retail industry is at the top. As of the 2010 census: The median age in the city was 38.6 years.— Story and photos by David Carlos

Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby.

