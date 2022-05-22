Just Around the Corner: Meet ‘Doc’

Meet Doc, a Boeing B-29 Superfortress.

The plane is only one of two in flying condition in the world. Built in 1944 in Wichita, Kansas. Doc never saw any combat missions, but served in New York and Arizona as a radar calibration airplane and as a target tug. Doc was retired in 1956, relegated to being target practice at a Mojave Desert site. In 1987, restorer Tony Mazzolini found Doc and began a 12-year journey to acquire the plane from the government. In 2000, Tony took the plane back to Wichita for renovations. Many workers, volunteers, and donors dedicated tens of thousands of hours and funds for the project. The first flight was in 2016. Doc now serves as a flying museum throughout the country.

Doc’s home base is in Wichita. The plane will be on display at the Museum of Flight between May 18 and 23. All flights are sold out, but on-ground tours are available ($20/family).

The Museum of Flight is located at 9404 E. Marginal Way, Seattle.

— Story and photos by David Carlos

Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby.