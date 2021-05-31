Just Around the Corner: Remembering the fallen at Evergreen Washelli ceremony

Sunny skies greeted over 150 people this morning who attended the Memorial Day service at Evergreen Washelli Veterans Cemetery in North Seattle. Although I missed the bagpipes, I had the opportunity to watch 5,000 flags being handed out, one for each service member’s grave.

“This past year, more so than others, has given us all an opportunity to stop and reflect on those people and things that are important in life, a speaker at the event said. “As we continue to count the number of losses to the global pandemic, we are reminded of the casualties of wartimes throughout history. The collective mourning of our nation is no stranger to the Gold Star families of more than 1 million service members who have died in active duty and the countless more who returned home and have since moved on.

“For those that are unable to be here physically, thank you for your thoughts…The challenges of distance and safety may have stopped us from assembling together, but have not stopped the mutual, unified remembrance that holds us together through the most difficult times.”

–Story and photos by David Carlos

Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby,