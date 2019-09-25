Just Around the Corner: Renton’s shiny dragon

1 of 4 A 700-pound aluminum dragon named Erasmus sits atop a 100-year-old building in the old part of Renton. This $100,000 art installation was designed to attract visitors to shop in the area. Why a dragon? It represent Renton’s many diverse cultures, which have dragons in their mythologies. Also, the Wizards of the Coast company is located nearby. It is the company behind the Dungeons and Dragons role-playing game.

And why name the dragon Erasmus? To honor Renton’s founder, Erasmus Smithers, of course.

If you have nothing to do on a weekend, head down to see Erasmus. Even at night, he’s a sight to behold, as LED lights act as his eyes. Address: 826 S. Third St., Renton

Story and photos by David Carlos