Just Around the Corner: Shoreline’s Black Coffee reopens

Black Coffee Northwest, at 16743 Aurora Ave. N. in Shoreline, has reopened after two days of being closed due to vandalism.

This past Tuesday, swastikas were spray painted on the outside walls. Three months ago, Molotov cocktails were used to try to burn the building.

The Black-owned coffee house has survived its first three months in business.

Saturday, customers drove up in their cars, lining up three sides of the block.

There was a festive atmosphere among the crowd. But I could also tell there was a cautiousness in the air, as people looked around, wary of any troublemakers.

How was the coffee? I don’t know yet. They were so busy, I vowed to come back when the lines are shorter.

(See our earlier story on Black Coffee Northwest here.)

— Story and photos by David Carlos, who occasionally profiles interesting places nearby.