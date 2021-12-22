Just in time for the holidays, recycling tips from Republic Services

Republic Services, which provides waste collection and recycling services for many Lynnwood and Edmonds residents, offers the following tips for recycling during the holiday season.

There may be more boxes and more food than the rest the year, but the same recycling rules apply:

First, know what to throw

You can recycle:

-Paper

-Cardboard

-Metal

-Plastics (like jugs and bottles)

Second, make sure your materias are empty, clean and dry

Be sure your recyclables are empty of their contents, clean of any residue and dry before tossing them into the recycling container.

Third, don’t bag it

Bundle up your kiddos but don’t bundle those recyclables. Dump recyclables directly into your outside recycling bin, rather than placing them in plastic bags.

We’ve posted some helpful infographics, below. You can learn more at recyclingsimplified.com/holidays.