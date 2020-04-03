Just launched: Our ‘Support Local’ directory to help businesses, non-profits weather COVID-19 crisis

Run a business or non-profit and want to get the word out about ways customers can support you during the COVID-19 outbreak? Maybe you’re shut down under the governor’s orders and could use donations to help you pay your rent? Or are promoting the pre-purchase of your goods or services — thus providing a little cash flow until you can reopen your doors?

Whatever you need, we’ve got you covered with our new Support Local directory — designed to help businesses and non-profits in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace weather the financial impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Simply click on the “Add A Local Business/Non-Profit’ button at the top, and you’ll be taken to a simple form where you can describe what you need — prepay for services, purchase gift cards, in-kind donations, cash for rent, that kind of thing. Make sure you include information on how people can contact you — can they send you a check? Do you take credit cards? Is there an online donation option? And that’s it.

After you push the “submit” button, your submission will be reviewed and approved — and go live on My Edmonds News, Lynnwood Today and MLTnews for all to see.

And of course if you are a customer or supporter looking for ways to support your favorite local organization, check back regularly as more names — and needs — are added.

“We created this free resource specifically to help organizations of all sizes publicize what they need during this challenging time,” said Publisher Teresa Wippel. “It’s critical that we are there to support our favorite local places now so that they can be there for us when the COVID-19 crisis subsides.”

You can learn more at myedmondsnews.com/support-local.