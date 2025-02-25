Just-appointed Lynnwood councilmember steps down prior to swearing in

Rebecca Thornton – selected Thursday to fill the vacant seat on the Lynnwood City Council – withdrew herself from consideration for the no. 5 position, leaving the council once again to choose a new candidate.

Thornton removed herself from the position for personal reasons, City Administrator Julie Moore told Lynnwood Today in an email. No further information was given on her resignation.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Christine Frizell said Thornton called city staff at 5 p.m., announcing her decision to withdraw from consideration for the position, one hour before she was scheduled to take the oath of office.

Frizzell said the city would choose from the candidates interviewed on Feb. 18 to fill the position. Remaining candidates include Robert Leutwyler, Forrest Baum, Chelsea Wright, Jessica Roberts, Nazanin Lashgari and Marie MacCoy.

The council is set to take another vote on the matter at its March 10 meeting, Moore wrote.

The council meeting ended early when the council chambers lost Wi-Fi during the windstorm. Monday night’s agenda items will be added to the next council business meeting in two weeks.

