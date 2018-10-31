K9 Eli helps put car theft suspects behind bars

Thanks to the work of K9 Eli and Lynnwood police, two suspects in a Lynnwood vehicle theft were arrested and booked at Lynnwood Jail early Monday, Oct. 29.

The incident began late Sunday, Oct. 29 in the 20100 block of 48th Avenue West when Officer Charles Thayer ran a check on a white Acura Legend, and dispatch advised him that the vehicle was stolen. Officer Curtis Kojima arrived in the area to assist Thayer, who was following the stolen vehicle. Thayer activated his emergency lights and the vehicle made an abrupt stop after turning into the Lynnwood Transit Center.

“All four doors on the vehicle opened and four subjects scrambled out and started to run away,” Thayer said in the police report describing the incident.

One of the male subjects fled north and the other three males ran southbound, with Thayer and Kojima pursuing the three on foot,.

The suspects reached and climbed the fence at the southernmost border of the transit center parking lot, landed on the Interurban Trail, and continued to run eastbound, the police report said. The officers continued their foot pursuit but lost sight of the three when they reached the trail head and continued to run southbound on the trail.

Simultaneously, Officer Jacob Shorthill saw the three males hopping the fence and deployed K9 Eli to track them.

When Thayer returned to the stolen vehicle, he saw a man walk toward the vehicle then change direction after spotting the police officer. Thayer contacted the man and discovered he had a misdemeanor warrant for a DUI. He was arrested, but police later determined he was not related to the stolen vehicle.

Later that night, K9 Eli led Officer Shorthill to a Honey Bucket that was locked. After police issued K9 warnings, a man emerged from the porta potty and was arrested. Then, K9 Eli led Shorthill to another man hiding in a wooded area, who was also arrested. The two found in the K9 search were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

.– By Hannah Horiatis