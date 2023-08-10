Katims retains lead in latest primary election results for Edmonds School Board

The latest mail-in vote count from the Aug. 1 primary election was released by the Snohomish County Elections Office at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. The top two finishers advancing to the Nov. 7 general election.

Among the other local races, incumbent Edmonds School District Position 5 Board Member Nancy Katims continued to lead challengers Nicholas Jenkins and Arjun Kathuria. Katims had 19,193 votes (63.32%) Wednesday to 7,394 votes for Jenkins and 3,655 for Kathuria.

The the two primary races for Alderwood Water and Sewer District Board of Commissioners, for Position 3 incumbent Jack Broyles, Jr. was leading with 19,511 votes (64.54%) to 6,566 votes for Mike Pivec (21.72%). In Position 4, incumbent Larry Dean Jones had 13,988 votes (37.98%) to 11,195 votes for Pat Peck (37.98%).

Other primary races of note included those for Snohomish County Executive, County Council, County Auditor and Snohomish County Superior Court judge.

You can view all returns here.

The next vote count prior to certification will be released at 5 p.m. Aug. 14.

Here are the local results:

— By Teresa Wippel