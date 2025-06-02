Keeping youth safe from firearm injury webinar June 10

Providence Hospital is hosting a free one-hour webinar from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 10 with Be SMART and the Snohomish County Health Department.

Be SMART is a public education campaign that focuses on preventing youth gun injuries and death by promoting responsible gun storage and ownership. The goal is to create safer environments for children and the community by fostering open conversations and sharing practical safety practices and resources.

You can learn more here.