Kenneth Joe Blue: Retired pastor founded Lynnwood’s Open Door Baptist Church

Kenneth Joe Blue, age 80, died of ALS on June 22, 2019 in Monroe, Wash.

He is preceeded in death by his father Earl C. Blue of Wenatchee, Wash.; his mother Flora Susan Lane of Wenatchee and his stepfather Orlando (Pete) Lane of Wenatchee.

Ken was born on July 20, 1938 in Boswell, Ark. to Flora, married Joyce Smithson on November 5, 1955 and is survived by his wife Joyce, and their sons and daughter: Rocky, Randy, David, Steven and Lisa Simmons, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

He graduated from Mid-Western Baptist College in Pontiac, Mich. in 1969 with a BRE (Bachelor of Religious Education), going on the earn a Doctor of Divinity in 1981. He earned a MBS (Masters of Biblical Studies) in 2014 and a DTS (Doctor of Theological Studies) in 2015 from Open Bible College International, Beeville, TX and a Doctor of Ministry from Bethany Divinity College and Seminary in 2016.

He moved to Lynnwood in 1969 and founded Open Door Baptist Church. After 39 years of ministry, he retired as Pastor Emeritus in October 2008 due to ALS.

The majority of Ken’s life was devoted to telling others to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. He enjoyed preaching, writing, and traveling. His family and friends will always remember him as a deeply devoted man of God. He was a preacher, teacher, professor, author of commentaries and research books, an evangelist, a conference and motivational speaker, encouraging leadership and church building both here and abroad. He was a great dad, loving husband, provider for his family and true friend to all.

The memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Open Door Baptist Church (17014 44th Ave. W. Lynnwood, WA 98037).