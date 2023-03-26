Kerry St. Denis: Edmonds High grad had a passion for sports

Kerry Rae St.Denis

December 6, 1955-February 27, 2023

With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Kerry Rae St.Denis, our loving, generous, and incredibly compassionate wife, mother, grandmother (Nana), sister, and daughter.

Born in Seattle, WA, Kerry was raised in Edmonds as an only child after the passing of her younger brother, Christopher. But being an only child never stopped Kerry from adventure and exploration, whether playing outside with her cow, Bossy, or riding bikes and horses with friends. She found her independence and vibrancy early in life, which became two of her defining characteristics.

Kerry attended Edmonds Senior High School, where she participated in cheerleading and developed her passion for singing. On the weekends in the winter, Kerry was an avid skier and even did some downhill racing. After graduating high school in 1974, Kerry attended the University of Washington. Along with graduating with a Bachelors in Psychology, Kerry was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and worked in the athletics department recruiting Husky football prospects.

Kerry’s passion for sports lead to many friendships and relationships throughout her life. In 1979, while at the Seattle Sonics World Championship game, Kerry met Craig Johansen, whom she later married and spent the next 30 years with. Together, they had daughters, Courtney and Chelsea. Kerry dedicated her life towards advocating for the care and treatment of Courtney while she battled brain cancer, and spent countless hours supporting Chelsea through her various school activities and sports.

In August of 2010, Kerry met Gene St.Denis through a mutual friend and their spark was undeniable. They quickly fell in love, finding many common interests, including football and music. Three years later they married. Gene and Kerry loved traveling, going to concerts, and most of all spending time with friends and family. As their blended family continued to grow, Kerry provided her children and grandson with all of the love, comfort, hospitality, and humor a family could ever ask for.

Kerry was predeceased by her mother, Judy Hagen, and brother, Christopher Hagen.

Kerry is survived by Gene St. Denis, her loving spouse, caretaker, confidant, and best friend. She is also survived by her father, Raymond Hagen; former spouse, Craig Johansen, and their two daughters, Courtney Johansen and Chelsea Bumgarner; son-in-law, Nickolas Bumgarner; and one grandson, Jax Bumgarner.

In “Kerry fashion,” a CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held at 2PM on May 10, 2023 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.