Kevin Earl Lindemuth: Athlete, veteran, beloved teacher and coach

Kevin Earl Lindemuth

Feb. 17, 1943– Oct. 6, 2023

Kevin was born on Feb. 17, 1943 to Lee and Edith Lindemuth in Endeavor, PA. He passed on Oct. 6 in Edmonds, WA. He will be greatly missed.

He grew up in NW Pennsylvania and was the third oldest of 6 boys. While in high school he played football and ran track. After high school, he joined the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, CA. After the Navy, he went to Azusa Pacific College in Azusa, CA to study Education, he also played football and ran track. While at Azusa, he met the love of his life Patricia McMullen from Seattle. They married on Dec 28, 1965. After graduation from Azusa Pacific, they moved back to Seattle so that he could attend Seattle Pacific College where he received his Master’s in Education and his teaching certificate.

Kevin started teaching in the Edmonds School District right out of college. He taught most of his years at Meadowdale Middle School and Meadowdale High School where he taught Science, History, and Leadership. He coached football and track at both Meadowdale Middle and High School. Coach Lindemuth was often recognized by his former students when he would attend sporting events for his grandkids.

Kevin and Pat retired to Dungeness Meadows in Sequim, WA where he kept busy serving the community on the Dungeness Meadows Board. He enjoyed helping put on many community events from 4th of July parades to Christmas Cookie exchanges.

He is survived by his daughters Kristi Blue (Stephen) and Kimi Lindemuth. His grandchildren Evan Blue, Megan Blue-Savchenko (Mark) and Lauren Blue. His brothers Vern Lindemuth, Les Lindemuth (Cindy), Glenn Lindemuth (Irene) and Lonnie Lindemuth (Karen) and several nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Warm Beach Christian Camp in Stanwood, WA or Olympic Medical Cancer Center in Sequim, WA.

There will be a Celebration of Life open house at the Dungeness Meadows Clubhouse on Nov 4, 2023 from 1-4 pm.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.