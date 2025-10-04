There are four Lynnwood City Council positions and a mayoral race on the city’s Nov. 4 general election ballot.

Lynnwood Today sent the same set of questions to each city council candidate to inform voters on who is running for local office.

Responses may have been edited for brevity, grammar and clarity.

Ki Seung Cho: Candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 2

Ki Seung Cho is running against Isabel Mata for the Position 2 seat held by Councilmember Decker after Decker chose not to seek reelection to pursue a seat on the County Charter Review Commission.

Cho came to Lynnwood 30 years ago from South Korea. There, he served in the South Korean army, later attending Songwon University and Chosun University where he earned a master’s degree. After graduating college, Cho moved to the U.S. to train under a grand master before earning grand master status himself and opening his own school – Master Cho’s Taekwondo.

When he’s not teaching martial arts, Cho volunteers for various community organizations including his church, is active in the Korean community and spends time with his wife and three children.

Give an elevator pitch of your platform and why you are running for Council

“Safety is of utmost importance to me. I will work closely in partnership with police, schools and local leaders to make our streets safer. I will continue to support education on violence prevention and similar programs for our youth. I also believe we must fund much needed resources and fair, impartial oversight of our police department. I will work to start a community mental health center to help those in need and ease the pressure on emergency services.

I believe in smart, careful growth. I want to support responsible development near the Lynnwood Link light rail station. I back small businesses and affordable housing, and I want our community to be walkable and friendly. As someone who has run a family business, I understand how important it is to support local, minority and family owned businesses. I also want to help make the Alderwood City Center a lively place for business, culture and community life.

Having run a small business for nearly 30 years, I know small business very well, and I believe in spending money wisely. I will bring a small business mindset to City Council with smart spending, clear goals and a balanced, common-sense budget. I want every dollar spent to meet real community needs, where those dollars bring meaningful change benefitting the residents. I support using tools like tax incremental financing to pay for important projects without putting extra burdens on our working families.”

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to better the city of Lynnwood?

“Over the last three decades, I have had the privilege of connecting with our diverse community. Lynnwood deserves leadership grounded in respect, kindness and integrity, and I will bring this perspective to the Lynnwood City Council. My aim is to foster a safer environment for residents and support economic growth in our city.”

If elected, what’s one thing you’d like to see happen/change in your time on the Council?

“To keep residents informed and engaged, I commit to holding twice-yearly in-person citizen briefings. These sessions will provide updates on council activities, decisions and upcoming initiatives. In conjunction with the briefings, a dedicated question-and-answer forum will be included. This will give community members the opportunity to raise concerns, ask questions and offer feedback in a face-to-face setting.”

If elected, how do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

“My strategy for community engagement involves holding calm, respectful discussions and openly sharing various viewpoints. By fostering an environment where all perspectives are considered, I believe it is possible to work collaboratively toward mutual decisions that benefit our community.”

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

“As a native Korean speaker, I understand the importance of cultural inclusivity in leadership. I have dedicated years to service, strengthening community ties, and giving back through my involvement. My experiences have reinforced my commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive Lynnwood for all residents.”

What’s something happening in Lynnwood you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it

“One pressing issue in Lynnwood that is not receiving enough attention is the increasing number of unhoused individuals. This situation continues to grow and warrants a focused response from the community and local authorities. To effectively address the unhoused crisis, it is crucial to recognize the underlying issues that contribute to homelessness in Lynnwood. These include drug dependency, mental illness and the lack of affordable housing options. Each of these factors plays a significant role in perpetuating the problem and must be considered in any comprehensive solution. Efforts to support unhoused individuals should focus on treating drug dependency and providing access to mental health services. Additionally, increasing the availability of affordable housing is essential to offer long-term stability.”

What’s one issue or topic the Council has talked about recently that’s piqued your interest, and how would you address it?

“One issue that the Council has discussed recently and which has particularly captured my attention is the budget. I believe this is an area that requires immediate attention and thoughtful consideration. It is essential to thoroughly evaluate how financial resources are currently allocated and to determine whether adjustments are necessary to better serve the city’s priorities. By analyzing existing allocations and exploring alternative revenue streams, the council can make informed decisions to ensure financial stability.”

In recent years, multiple youth in Lynnwood have been injured or tragically lost their lives due to gun violence. If elected to the Council, how would you approach this issue?

“I would begin by implementing early intervention preventative programs within schools which can play a critical role in reaching youth before problems arise. These programs may include educational workshops, conflict resolution training, and supportive resources for students.

Connecting young people with mentors [can] provide guidance, support, and positive role models. By fostering these relationships, youth can build resilience and make better choices, reducing the risk of involvement with violence.

Additionally, partnering with local leaders and businesses can strengthen the support network for youth. These partnerships can offer job opportunities, internships, and extracurricular activities, helping to keep young people engaged and focused on their future.”

What do you think the Council should do to accommodate growth in Lynnwood while keeping it an affordable and attractive place to live for current residents?

“The Council should implement a comprehensive city growth plan. This plan should emphasize three main priorities of affordable housing, economic development, and expanded recreational spaces.

By supporting policies and initiatives that increase the availability of affordable residences, the City can help ensure people from a range of income levels can continue to live in Lynnwood as the community grows.

Encouraging new business development is an essential component. By fostering a welcoming environment for businesses, the city can boost job opportunities, diversify the local economy, and increase our tax base.

The plan should also prioritize increasing open spaces for recreation. Expanding parks and recreational areas will enhance the quality of life in Lynnwood, offering residents more opportunities for leisure, exercise, and community gatherings as the city expands.”

