Kick off to Kindergarten Night at your neighborhood school Feb. 11

Parents of all new kindergarten students next fall are encouraged to attend Kick Off to Kindergarten event Feb. 11, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at your assigned school.

Each student in the Edmonds School District is assigned to a school by address. Go to www.edmonds.wednet.edu to access Neighborhood School Finder and learn which Kick Off event you should attend, or call 425-431-7176.

Kick Off to Kindergarten will:

Go over the “nuts and bolts” of the registration process

Parents will receive a registration packet to complete at home — the first date you can return the packet to your school is March 6, 2019

While no school tours will be available at “Kick-Off,” you will have the opportunity to tour the school on a future date

Your kindergarten student is welcome to attend, but the meeting is really for parents (child care for children ages 3-7 is available at no cost).

Students eligible to start kindergarten in September 2019 must turn 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2019. Call 425-431-7176 for information about early entrance for students born between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2014.