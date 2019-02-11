Kick Off to Kindergarten rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 25

Due to weather conditions, the Edmonds School District’s Kick Off to Kindergarten event has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 25, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Parents of all new kindergarten students next fall are encouraged to attend the event at your assigned school.

Each student in the Edmonds School District is assigned to a school by address. Go to www.edmonds.wednet.edu to access Neighborhood School Finder and learn which kick off event you should attend, or call 425-431-7176.

Kick Off to Kindergarten highlights:

The event will go over the “nuts and bolts” of the registration process

Parents will receive a registration packet to complete at home — the first date you can return the packet to your school is March 6, 2019

While no school tours will be available at the kick off, you will have the opportunity to tour the school on a future date

Your kindergarten student is welcome to attend, but the meeting is really for parents (child care for children ages 3-7 is available at no cost).

Students eligible to start kindergarten in September 2019 must turn 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2019. Call 425-431-7176 for information about early entrance for students born between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2014.