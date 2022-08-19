Kick off your day Oct. 1 with 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and new futsal tournament!

The Celebrate Schools 5K, benefitting the Foundation for Edmonds School District, is just around the corner and this year, children in grades K-8 can join the new futsal tournament.

New to futsal? No problem. Just think of soccer but on a smaller scale. This miniature-sized soccer tournament includes two teams of five that play on a smaller court than a regular soccer pitch with a smaller, harder ball. It is a great opportunity to cheer on our students and celebrate a diverse game that is loved around the world.

Join the fun on Oct. 1, 2022, at the brand-new location, College Place Middle School, to help raise funds for Edmonds School District schools and programs. Enjoy commentary from returning emcees, KXA radio host Stitch Mitchell and Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions, and cheer on your futsal team.

Presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, this family-friendly 5K and futsal tournament raises more than $85,000 for classrooms and schools throughout the district. Businesses and community groups are invited to join in the fun.

Register online now through Sept. 30. Form a team or run alone. School teams keep 100% of donations collected for their classroom or school, and district teams of 20 or more receive a portion of the event proceeds.

The 2022 Celebrate Schools 5K is sponsored by more than 25 local companies including Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, DVE Store, Premera, Molina, Gesa Credit Union, Hagen Firm and BECU.

Now in its 14th year, the Celebrate Schools 5K and New Futsal Tournament is organized by the Foundation for Edmonds School District. Event proceeds fund foundation programs focusing on academic enrichment, career and college readiness, and the Nourishing Network.

Sign up today and support children in the Edmonds School District.