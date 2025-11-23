Kicking Gas offering Dec. 3 info session on heat pumps

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News Today!

The Kicking Gas campaign is back in Snohomish County thanks to newly secured grant funding and will host its first online information session on transitioning to electric heating in early December.

The one-hour info session, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3, will be held over Zoom; a registration link will be emailed to those who sign up here. Residents can learn about replacing fueled heating systems, transitioning to an all-electric home, managing indoor air pollution and saving money on energy costs.

The program also offers to help homeowners earn 20-100% savings off their total project cost, depending on income and location, and help secure support and resources.

Attending an info session is a requirement to qualify for one of the Kicking Gas subsidies.

Kicking Gas is a local campaign led by the nonprofit For The People, with collaboration from Readiness to Learn, Homes and Hope Community Land Trust, Sno-Isle Sierra Club, Langley Climate Crisis Action Committee, Salish Sea Cooperative Finance, Island Ductless Heat Pumps, Energywise, and Airganic, Home Comfort Alliance, and Blossom Solar.

The program, now funded by a Philanthropy Northwest Thriving Communities Grant, is currently focused on the Lynnwood, Marysville/Tulalip, Darrington and south Everett communities, according to Kicking Gas.