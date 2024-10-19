Kicking Gas sponsoring monthly information session on home electrification Oct. 23

Kicking Gas, a grassroots climate justice organization that works to make home electrification measures accessible and affordable to those who need them in the Puget Sound area, is sponsoring another monthly online information session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Register here to get the Zoom link.

The organization is offering heat pump subsidies of 20% or 50% — up to $7,500 per household (depending on income and project cost) — plus new subsidies of $500 to $1,000 for electric/induction stoves.

The info sessions provide information about transitioning from fossil fuels to electric, introduce you to vetted contractors in your area, and see which subsidy would work for you.