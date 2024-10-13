Kids are Bookin’ It: ‘Alastair McAllister’ a delight for kids and adults

Alastair McAllister

By Valerie Ramer

Illustrated by Kat Harrington

Recommended for ages 4-7

Delightful Alastair McAllister is as excited as a young kitty can be. He’s going to school. Yes, he’s going to kittygarten for the very first time. He’s even picked out his very own, new lunchbox to be ready for his special day. Alastair’s first day does not go at all as hoped, and he wants to come up with a new plan for day two. The plan he comes up with is so funny. Wait until you see how day two will be different.

Alastair is such a happy, handsome and fluffy kitty, you just want to pet him and let him curl up in your lap. So cuddle up with the book’s delightful pictures on your lap while you cheer on our purring hero. You see when Alastair meets the other kitties at school, they make fun of him because he looks different. For example, they all have straight, pointed tails. Alastair’s is longer and wider and certainly stands out. The other kitties laugh at seeing something different.

Alistair is so wonderful, just the way he is. When he gets home his mother reminds him. Still, this smart kitty decides on a plan for the next day. It turns out there are many lessons to be learned at kittygarten, from the teacher and also from each other. There are many fun ways to learn and end up all sharing a laugh together. Just wait until you see Alistair McAllister’s second day at school.

This sweet tale is the kind children will want to read over and over again. This book is filled with funny puns and playful elements that adults and kids will continue to discover in each reading. And, be sure to take on the challenge to look for the hide-and-go-seek butterfly happily fluttering by on every page.

Talented author Valerie Ramer has created a feline treat for children. Valerie has a degree in theater and has worked as an actress and acting coach. She has written and directed many plays for children around the Seattle area. Her writing uses teachable moments, told with humor, to shed light on issues children face. She has also worked as a ghostwriter for TV and film scripts. Alastair McAllister is her real-life exotic long-haired cat. Valerie is a strong advocate for animals. She hopes everyone can see themselves in Alastair McAllister, as every child is unique and special in their own way.

Illustrator Kat Harrington’s animals leap off the page, each reflecting their individual personalities. Even the settings of the school, the classroom and the playground are distinct and complement the story. Kat specializes in watercolor, ink and digital illustrations. Her other published works include illustrating for This Old House magazine and Bethany House Books.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.