Kids are Bookin’ It: Amira’s Picture Day offers a delightful look into girl’s family traditions

Amira’s Picture Day, by Reem Faruqi

Illustrated by Fahmida Azim

Recommended for ages 4 – 8

Have you ever wanted to be in two places at the same time? Amira thinks that she’s caught between celebrating a beloved holiday, or joining her classmates for class picture day at school. She doesn’t want to miss being in Ms. Bailey’s class’ picture, but how could she ever miss the joy and tradition of Eid. Is there a way Amira can do both?

From this delightful young readers’ story, it’s noted that Muslims celebrate Eid two times a year. The first Eid of the year is known as Eid al-Fitr. It occurs at the end of the month of Ramadan, the month in which Muslims fast from before sunrise to sunset. The second Eid of the year is called Eid al-Adha. It celebrates the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage. Although only pilgrims in Makkah participate in Hajj, Muslims around the world join them in celebrating Eid al-Adha.

Amira is in a dilemma. She’s so excited to celebrate Eid. She shares in her story all the fun traditions and the warm joys of getting together with friends and family for the events at the mosjid, the mosque or place of worship. As much as she likes school and her friends there, it’s fun to have a special holiday away for a day. But Amira will also miss her friends at school for this very special day when they all take a picture together that they’ll treasure for years to come. Can she find a way to participate in both? Maybe she can even find a way to share a part of her Eid joy with her classmates.

Amira’s Picture Day is a story that shows a happy family that is exciting to learn more about. It’s always fun to meet new people and learn about them, whether in books or in person. Through Amira you’ll get to meet her friends too.

The author brings these families to life in a way that jumps off the page. It’s such a great mix of storytelling that’s intermingled information of true life. Working together in telling the story are vivid, colorful, and memorable illustrations. Young readers will certainly enjoy these attention-getting pictures on every page that capture details and tone and the heart of the text.

Award-winning author Reem Faruqi enjoys writing lyrical stories that reflect her own experiences. She has taught second grade, and her favorite time was Read Aloud Time. She also enjoys reading with her daughters at home. She moved to Georgia from Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, when she was 13. You can see her photoblog at www.reemfaruqi.com.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery “Kat Out of the Bag” is available and also the prequel “Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash.” She is a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds LibraryA