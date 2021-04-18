Kids are Bookin’ It: ‘Daisy’ a delightful picture book for younger readers

Daisy, by Jessixa Bagley

Recommended for ages 4 – 8

Wouldn’t it be lovely to be named after a pretty flower? Dear little Daisy is named after her mother’s favorite flower. She’s sad when she starts school and discovers that some of the other students don’t like her name, and even laugh at her. That makes her feel sad. Then she wants to go find things that make her feel happier.

When Daisy takes the time to look around her, she’s surprised to find so much beauty in the world. She begins to collect some of the delightful things discarded by others who never took the time to appreciate their hidden value.

Daisy begins a fun collection of misfit items that make her happy. Then there’s a mystery. Someone begins to leave her little gifts to add to her items, and to her enjoyment. Who could that be? Does someone else like to play this way? Does someone else know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder? Could this be a friend? Daisy is excited to find out.

The characters in this story are the cutest little woodland creatures who all attend school together. The raccoon, the bunny, the fox, the bear, and so on are shown in such clever illustrations. The setting is their community of forest land and flower fields. The pictures are captivating. The story is sweet and written for early readers to enjoy reading themselves, or to be read together with others.

Award-winning author and illustrator Jessixa Bagley grew up in the suburbs of Portland, Ore., dreaming of becoming a cartoonist and picture book author. Her love of picture books has been a constant goal through her life. Today, among her other accomplishments, she has a wonderful array of picture books. Learn more about the author at her website jessixa.com

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery “Kat Out of the Bag” is available and also the prequel “Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash.” She is a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds LibraryA