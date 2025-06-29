Kids Are Bookin’ It: ‘Tommy’s Diamond Dreams’ provides life lessons beyond baseball

Tommy’s Diamond Dreams by Tony Ventrella

Illustrations by Bob Allen

Recommended for ages 4-10

Do you like baseball? Or collecting cool things like special cards? Then batter up to a book you’ll enjoy – Tommy’s Diamond Dreams. This book is about a boy named Tommy who loves collecting baseball cards. He finds out all about aiming for the fences and learning what really matters in life, even more than sports.

Tommy spends time with his Gramps, who shares a lot of awesome stories and wise advice. One big lesson Tommy learns is that it’s not how much something costs that makes it special — it’s the memories and feelings behind it.

The book makes me think about my own collections and what they mean to me. Tommy’s Diamond Dreams is a gem of a short story, full of heart and fun moments. You don’t have to be a big baseball fan to enjoy it! If you enjoy stories about family, dreams and doing the right thing, this book is a home run.

The illustrations by Bob Allen in Tommy’s Diamond Dreams are warm, colorful and full of heart — just like the story! They look a bit like scenes from a cozy movie, with soft colors and friendly faces that help you feel what the characters are feeling. You can almost hear the crack of a baseball bat or smell the grass on the field when you look at them.

Gramps and Tommy are drawn in a way that makes them feel real and kind, and the pictures help show how special their bond is. Whether it’s a quiet moment in Tommy’s room or a fun scene at the ballpark, the drawings make the story come alive.

After reading this fun story, you may want to try drawing your own version of Tommy and his baseball cards.

In Tommy’s Diamond Dreams, beloved late Seattle sports anchor Tony Ventrella brings his signature warmth and storytelling charm to a heartfelt children’s book that blends nostalgia, baseball and life lessons. Tommy navigates the joys of his hobby and the wisdom passed down from his Gramps.

What sets this story apart is its gentle, yet resonant message: The value of a card — or anything in life — isn’t just in its rarity or price, but in the memories and meaning it holds. Through Gramps’ guidance, Tommy learns that dreams are worth chasing, but character and kindness are what truly make a person rich.

Ventrella’s background in sports broadcasting and community storytelling shines through in every page. His love for the game and its culture is palpable, making this book a delightful read for young fans and nostalgic adults alike. The narrative is simple but sincere, and the illustrations complement the tone with warmth and charm.

Perfect for bedtime reading or classroom discussion, Tommy’s Diamond Dreams is more than a story about baseball—it’s a tribute to intergenerational bonds, the power of dreams, and the timeless joy of collecting something you love.

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.