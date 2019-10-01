Kids are Bookin’ It: Trailblazing women share their advice in ‘Girl CEO’

Girl CEO: Priceless advice from trailblazing women by Ronnie Cohen and Katherine Elllison

Recommended for ages 9 and up

What do you want to be when you grow up? Here’s a fun and inspiring book to read while you dream about your future. Forty women who are leaders in all kinds of different careers and industries are included. Their struggles and accomplishments are highlighted, and their advice is showcased. Learn practical tips, and stretch your imagination about a world of opportunities to consider. The information is great for girls and for boys.

So many of the people featured began their success before they became adults, acting on their personal interests and strengths. They found that there was a need for what they had to offer, and they were able to find a way to supply their products or their services in the marketplace. This book shows how others have turned their interests into a career. It offers suggestions on how to build a strong network. It’s encouraging how these successful women showcase ways that they learned from setbacks. And it’s exciting to read examples where charity has been incorporated into a business model.

Just take a look at a sample of some of the leaders who are included: Bridget Hilton – Founder of LSATN Sound Co., Judy Faulkner – Founder and CEO of Epic Systems, Tavi Gevinson – Founder and editor-in-chief of Rookie Find Your Voice, J. K. Rowling – Author, Rachel Zietz – Founder and CEO of Gladiator Lacrosse, Taylor Swift – Singer Songwriter, Joy Mangano – Inventor, founder and President of Ingenious Designs, and so many more.

Who are these women? What do they do and what secrets to success are they happy to share? You’ll have fun meeting them on the pages of Girl CEO and deciding what ideas you’d like to try. Then, take action and see what you can do. Share what you’ve learned with your friends and parents. At the end of the book there’s a list of books, blogs, and websites that may also be useful when learning about entrepreneurial women.

The authors and illustrator are also fascinating women in interesting careers. Ronnie Cohen is a prize-winning freelance journalist in Northern California. Katherine Ellison is also a journalist, winning several awards including a Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting. She is also a speaker and communications consultant. Georgia Rucker is a graphic designer and illustrator. Girl CEO is one of the Generation Girl books that celebrate game-changing women.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author soon to be published by The Wild Rose Press, project manager and volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library