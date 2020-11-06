Kids are Bookin’ It: ‘When You Grow Up To Vote’ teaches young readers about the workings of government

When You Grow Up To Vote, by Eleanor Roosevelt, updated by Michelle Markel

New Illustrations by Grace Lin

Recommended especially for readers ages 6 – 12

A famous woman, Eleanor Roosevelt once said that “Government is like a game. If you do not know the rules or what each player is supposed to do, it is dull, but as soon as you understand what is going on, it can get very exciting.” Here’s a book that will show you the rules of this fun game so that when you’re old enough, not long from now, you’ll be ready — When You Grow Up To Vote.

You are a very important part of our country. Now is a good time to start understanding how the country works with this fun book. The original information from a famous First Lady was updated in 2018 by an exciting picture book biography author, and this book also has plenty of great new pictures by an artist who’s praised by many, including by the White House.

This book begins by describing close-to-home government workers and the important work they do for all of us, including firefighters, police, garbage collectors and more. Then read about the jobs of the mayors, managers and councils that represent the citizens of the cities and counties, and make the laws and policies that guide these workers. It’s fun to run a city, and it’s also a big job that keeps them very busy. Fortunately, they have the help of other city workers. Just wait until you find out the work all these people do, and the workers you see every day in your neighborhood.

Have you ever wondered why we have laws — or how an idea becomes a law? Spin the dial, or roll the dice, lawmakers have a real starting point and have to follow the steps and rules of the game to make a new law. See this chapter, and the helpful pictures to understand the rules for getting from start to finish for this part of the government game.

Laws and government are not just at the local level. You will learn all about our national government — how it works, the part you’ll play with your vote, and also our Constitution.

It’s time for you to get ready for the day that you too will vote, and this fun book tells so much.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery “Kat Out of the Bag” is available and also the prequel “Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash.” She is a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library