Kids invited to Lynnwood Police Youth Camp starting July 10

The Lynnwood Police Department is holding a four day summer camp starting July 10 for kids ages 11-14 who are interested in becoming a police officer or just want to learn about law enforcement.

The camp, running Monday, July 10 to Thursday, July 13, focuses on building positive relationships with the police as well as learning safety tips, team-building challenges and leadership development. Some activities include team building at a local rope course, working with the K9 unit, participating in SWAT team activities and learning about police science.

Programming starts at 8:30 a.m. each morning. On Monday, participants will meet at High Trek Adventure, 11928 Beverly Park Road, Everett,. Every other day, kids should be dropped off at Meadowdale Middle School, 6500 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood. The cost is $150, which includes t-shirts, sport packs and food for the week. Full or half scholarships are available.

Registation and more information about the Lynnwood Police Youth Camp can be found on the City of Lynnwood’s website.