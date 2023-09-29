Kids up to age 14 invited to ‘Costumes with a Cop’ Sept. 30

Kids looking for a costume for Halloween are invited to “Costumes with a Cop,” an event organized by the Lynnwood Police Department and the Family Peace Association. On Saturday, Sept. 30, they will be distributing free costumes from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Peace Association’s church, located at 6328 180th St. S.W.

The costume giveaway is first come, first costumed. Supply and sizes are limited, so arrive early to secure a cute ghoul of your own.