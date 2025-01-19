Kidstock! energy at Edmonds Center for the Arts

Seattle-based kindie rock band the Not-It’s perform on the Edmonds Center the Arts mainstage.
Lina plays dress up with her mom at the event.
Audrey Neddermann runs a craft table for children in attendance.
Dominic getting his face painted.
Brandon Francisco dips his daughter, Logan, while dancing in the Edmonds Center for the Arts gym.
Angie Bianchini dances with her son.
Srivani Jade performs traditional North Indian music.
Paul Chiyokten Wagner performs with his traditional Coast Salish flute.
Jennifer Kulik of Silver Kite Community Arts leads a group dance.
Luci Kumper dances along.
Pacific Northwest-based Bailadores De Bronce perform traditional Mexican dance on the mainstage.

Edmonds Center for the Arts hosted Kidstock! on Saturday, featuring workshops, performances and demonstrations from a variety of Pacific Northwest-based artists, storytellers and community members. The Not-Its, a Seattle-based kindie rock band, headlined the free event, providing kids with their first rock concert experience. Off the mainstage, Paul Chiyokten Wagner told traditional Coast Salish stories accompanied by a Native flute performance. Aside from stage- and workshop-based performances, Kidstock! offered face painting, children’s yoga, two South County Fire trucks, crafts and a dog petting zoo.

— Photos by Logan Bury

