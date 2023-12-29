Kidstock! to return to Edmonds Center for Arts Jan. 27

Edmonds Center for the Arts announces the return of its annual in-person Kidstock! — a free, full-day arts celebration on Saturday, Jan. 27, designed for families with children of all ages.

Kidstock! features a variety of live music performances, arts education workshops and activities for kids.

Mainstage Performances

9:45-10:30 a.m. Alex Zerbe

11-11:45 a.m. The Not-Its!

12:15-1 p.m. Peter Ali

1:30-2:15 p.m. Gansango African Music & Dance

2:45-3:30 p.m. Ballet Folklorico de Panama



Workshops

10:45 a.m.Hats and Poems Workshop with theater simple

12:45 p.m. Hip-Hop Workshop with Merri Ann Osborne of SilverKite Community Arts

2 p.m. The Fat Brush Art Workshop Presents a Bilingual Arts Making Workshop (facilitated by Maria Casey, in Spanish and English)

Plus Silent Disco, Noise Parade!, Motley Zoo, face painting, balloon animals, games and food trucks.

While the event is free, registration is requested here.