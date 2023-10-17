Kindhearted cat lovers raise over 66K for Purrfect Pals at Black Cat Ball Gala

Friends of felines came together Saturday at the 25th annual Black Cat Gala hosted by local nonprofit organization Purrfect Pals at the Lynnwood Event Center. Gala attendees raised over $66,000 for the group through donations, silent and live auctions and a dessert dash.

Ball Co-Chair Shawnna Jonas said that items for the auctions were donated by generous individuals and businesses looking to support the organization’s life-saving work. Jonas said that the variety items up for auction allowed donors from any income levels to contribute.

Purrfect Pals cares for over 100 cats with special needs in their sanctuary. The organization also place cats in adoptive homes, offers spay/neuter vouchers for low-income households, provides incarcerated individuals with foster cats to bond with and maintains a community pet food bank.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis