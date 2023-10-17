Kindhearted cat lovers raise over 66K for Purrfect Pals at Black Cat Ball Gala

Posted: October 16, 2023 1
Purrfect Pals Sanctuary resident Goku strikes a pose. Perhaps unintentionally.
A spooky jester was one of three winners from the evening’s costume contest.
One of several silent auctions that offered wine.
Mr. Incredible shows off his slick ride.
One pretty black kitty was one of three winners from the evening’s costume contest.
More silent auction offerings.
Small, crystal friends sparkle atop a glass throne.
Several bidders hold up their auction numbers to donate. This group of paddle-raisers gave $50 apiece.
Sally and Jack Skellington
A set of prints up for bid.
Clever kitty litter wings contrast a nearby debutante cloaked in silver.
Costume judges took their job very seriously.
Two “Spice Girls”.
A stormcloud/lightning pair that counted as one of three winners from the evening’s costume contest.
Ball attendees helped themselves to appetizers prior to the main course.
Each table pooled together funds for the “dessert dash.” Dessert dashers were tasked with picking out a dessert for the table they represented.

Friends of felines came together Saturday at the 25th annual Black Cat Gala hosted by local nonprofit organization Purrfect Pals at the Lynnwood Event Center. Gala attendees raised over $66,000 for the group through donations, silent and live auctions and a dessert dash.

Ball Co-Chair Shawnna Jonas said that items for the auctions were donated by generous individuals and businesses looking to support the organization’s life-saving work. Jonas said that the variety items up for auction allowed donors from any income levels to contribute.

Purrfect Pals cares for over 100 cats with special needs in their sanctuary. The organization also place cats in adoptive homes,  offers spay/neuter vouchers for low-income households, provides incarcerated individuals with foster cats to bond with and maintains a community pet food bank.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

