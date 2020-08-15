KING-5 TV investigative reporter Chris Ingalls to speak at Aug. 18 Edmonds Rotary meeting

Investigative reporter Chris Ingalls will be the featured speaker at the Edmonds Rotary Club Zoom meeting at noon Tuesday, Aug. 18. The public is invited, and if you would like to attend, contact the club at www.edmondsrotary.com/contact for a Zoom invitation/ID.

An Edmonds resident, Ingalls is the recipient of the 2020 Don Bolles Medal from IRE (Investigative Reporters and Editors). The medal recognizes investigative journalists who have exhibited extraordinary courage in standing up against intimidation or efforts to suppress the truth about matters of public importance. Ingalls and three other reporters from across the country and were all intimidated and threatened by extremist groups in retaliation for their reporting. Ingalls’ reporting centered on a small extremist group based in Arlington that led to an FBI roundup of members in Florida, Texas, Colorado, and here. It’s called Atomwaffen, German for atomic weapon.

Ingalls enjoys digging beneath the surface to uncover important stories. His investigations have led and to several new laws in Washington that: keep guns out of the hands of felons and domestic abusers, target businesses that are cheating the welfare system, uncover corruption at state-licensed drug and alcohol treatment centers, improve monitoring of offenders serving sentences on home detention. Additionally, KING-5 has just received the Bunting Award from the Washington Coalition of Open Government for Ingalls’ stories that uncovered the full extent of the mold problem at Seattle Children’s Hospital.