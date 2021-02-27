Kitsap County man arrested after being found with missing 12-year-old Lynnwood girl

A 32-year-old Kitsap County man was arrested Friday after he was found with a 12-year-old Lynnwood girl who had been reported missing, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

With assistance from the FBI and Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood police detectives arrested the man, who is accused of arranging to meet and then drive the minor to his residence in Kitsap County.

The victim had been reported missing Thursday, Feb. 25, after she was last seen in the Meadowdale area in Lynnwood.

The man was taken into custody and the minor was recovered safely with no visible physical injuries, said Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small.

According to Small, the victim knew the man and this may not have been their first time meeting in person. She added that the man was not known to the family.

Following an initial investigation, authorities established probable cause to arrest the suspect for multiple charges including harboring a minor and second-degree child molestation.

The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

–By Cody Sexton