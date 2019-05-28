Korean War veterans honored at Lynnwood Memorial Day ceremony

1 of 12

The sun was shining on the Lynnwood Civic Campus as veterans, friends and family gathered in Veterans Park on Memorial Day to honor those who gave their life serving their country. This year’s ceremony celebrated the veterans of the Korean War.

VFW Past Post 1040 Commander Martin Spani welcomed the crowd and introduced the Northwest Junior Pipe Band, the Legion of Honor and the VFW Post 1040 Honor Guard. The ceremony’s invocation was led by VFW Post 1040 Chaplain Patrick McGrady and the National Anthem was sung by McKenna Sessions, daughter of Lynnwood City Councilmember and Air Force veteran Shannon Sessions.

Mayor Nicola Smith spoke about the South Snohomish Veterans Resource Task Force, the Hero’s Cafe and the Verdant Health Commission for their work in helping veterans receive housing, workforce transition, health care and other resources.

“Memorial Day is the one day we officially celebrate and remember the courage and the sacrifices of our United States armed forces, but it’s every day that we celebrate the freedom that our armed forces have fought for,” she said.

Smith noted city accomplishments like the recently-added veteran name plates on benches in the Veterans Park and the city’s continued work with the housing project for veterans, Sebastian Place. Smith also announced the South Snohomish Veterans Resource Task Force is in the exploratory phase of securing a regional veterans hub to be located in Lynnwood.

“Lynnwood is certainly committed to making our community and the region a veteran-supportive and ready city,” she said.

Also in attendance was State Rep. Cindy Ryu, who was the first Korean-American female mayor in North America. Ryu, who represents the 32nd District that includes Lynnwood, chairs the House of Representatives Housing, Community Development and Veterans Committee.

“We are stronger for the veterans who have all served,” she said.

Speaking at the ceremony was Larry Cambronero, Commander of the Bataan-Corregidor Survivors’ Association. Both Cambronero’s father and grandfather served in World War II. His grandfather also served in World War I and survived the Bataan Death March of WWII — a forcible 65-mile transfer of more than 70,000 Filipino and American prisoners of war by the Imperial Japanese Army to prison camps.

“It is hard for us to imagine the horrific battlefield conditions these courageous servicemen endured,” he said. “But we can all see the peace, prosperity and liberty our nation enjoys today and be grateful for valor and sacrifice that made is possible.”

Laying the wreaths at the ceremony were members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, escorted by VFW Post 1040 Commander John Beam. Five wreaths were laid for each branch of the military and a Gold Star Wreath was laid by Tiarrah Rintamaki, whose brother — U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. and Meadowdale High School graduate Stephen Rintamaki — was killed in action in Iraq in 2004.

For more information about Veterans Park or to submit an application for an engraved brick, visit the park’s page on the City of Lynnwood website.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton