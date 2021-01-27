Lake Stevens man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting Lynnwood woman

A 22-year-old Lake Stevens man is facing assault, kidnapping and other charges after he attacked a woman in front of her Lynnwood home earlier this week, forced her into a vehicle and threatened her with a gun, before driving away with her, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to a kidnapping report at a residence in the 3400 block of 200th Place Southwest after the 24-year-old victim told deputies she was standing outside when the suspect — whom she reported knowing — approached her, prompting her to run back inside.

After realizing she had dropped her phone outside and the suspect had it, the woman agreed to come outside, said Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe.

However, she said that after she opened the door, the suspect attacked her, chasing her around her before grabbing and dragging her into his vehicle.

Once inside the vehicle, the suspect reportedly threatened the woman with a firearm before assaulting her multiple times. With the victim still in the vehicle, the man then fled the scene with her, but returned five to 10 minutes later to drop her back off at her residence and drive away again, O’Keefe said.

“They were driving and then he brought her back,” she said.

The victim was transported to Swedish Edmonds hospital where she was treated for unspecified, non-life-threatening injuries. No sexual assault was reported, O’Keefe said.

After canvassing the area for the suspect, authorities were told he had been located in a residence in Everett, where he was holding two people at gunpoint.

According to O’Keefe, the suspect knew a man who lived in the basement of the residence — located in the 13000 block of 12th Place West — and had barricaded himself in home with an adult male and adult female who also lived there.

With assistance from the Everett Police Department, O’Keefe said deputies surrounded the residence and were able to negotiate with the suspect. After more than an hour, the suspect was taken into custody safely. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was booked in Snohomish County Jail and is facing multiple charges, including first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

–By Cody Sexton