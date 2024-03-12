Landyn Olson joins Snohomish County Sports Commission

The Snohomish County Sports Commission has hired Landyn Olson as its sports development coordinator. He will be responsible for bringing new sporting events to Snohomish County and building relationships with the sports organizations.

“We are delighted to have Landyn join the sports commission team. His passion for the community and sports will give us an opportunity to showcase Snohomish County to a variety of sports event organizations and bring new sporting events to our community,” said Tammy Dunn, Snohomish County Sports Commission executive director.

Olson grew up in Marysville and attended Marysville Getchell High School. He played basketball and football and was honored as a captain for both his senior year. He graduated from Western Washington University, majoring in business administration with a concentration in finance. He graduated in June 2023 with cum laude honors.

Before the Snohomish County Sports Commission, Olson worked in wholesale industrial automation sales at CES-Industrial Solution in Longview.

The Snohomish County Sports Commission works to enhance Snohomish County’s economy, image as a premier sports destination and way of life for its residents by attracting regional, national, and international sporting events. For more information, visit www.snocosports.org.