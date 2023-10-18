Lane closure on 46th Avenue West begins Oct. 19

As early as Thursday, Oct. 19, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue road work on 46th Avenue West. This will require the closure of the right lane on 46th Avenue West, just south of 200th Street Southwest. There will be a flagger onsite to direct one-way traffic. Pedestrian access will be maintained on the west side of 46th Avenue West.

What: Road work on 46th Avenue West causing lane closures.

When: Thursday, Oct. 19–Saturday, Oct. 21, 24 hours a day

Where: 46th Avenue West adjacent to the Lynnwood Transit Center.

More

• Plan ahead — Leave early and allow extra time to reach your destination.

• Pedestrian access will be maintained on the west side of the street.

• Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues.