Lane closures at 44th Ave W and 200th St intersection to start Feb. 20

Starting Monday, Feb. 20, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to begin work along 200th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood as part of the transit and traffic circulation improvements project.

This work will include demolition of the roadway and hardscaping. The right-turn pocket and the right turn/merge lane on 200th Street Southwest eastbound will be closed. Also closed will be the right HOV/turn lane on 44th Avenue West southbound and the right turn pocket lane on 44th Avenue West northbound.

Work will take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week for approximately eight weeks. Sidewalks will be closed on alternating sides of the street; detours will be provided.