Lane closures on 46th Ave W and 200th SW starting April 10

Starting Wednesday, April 10, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin activating the new traffic signal and removing the existing traffic signal on 46th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest, part of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension.

This work will require the closure of the left lane on 46th Avenue West between 200th Street Southwest and the bus loop at the Lynnwood Transit Center. Pedestrians will be detoured to the east side of 46th Avenue West.

The work is scheduled to all day and night through July 12.