Lane reduction on southbound I-5 in Lynnwood overnight Monday, Nov. 6

People who rely on southbound Interstate 5 should prepare for a lane reduction near the I-405 interchange. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace a barrier starting at 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

This work is part of WSDOT’s seismic retrofit program to help keep major highways open after an earthquake.

For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map , download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates .