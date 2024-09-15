Lane reductions, ramp closures on northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle continue the week of Sept. 16

People who travel on northbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle in the overnight hours should prepare for nightly lane reductions and ramp closures north of Seneca Street, beginning Monday, Sept. 16.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes and continue working on a new electronic sign to help manage traffic in downtown Seattle.

– Nightly from 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, contractor crews will close three lanes and the University and Mercer Street ramps to northbound I-5. On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the work will start two hours after the end of the Mariners game.

– Nightly from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, until 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 crews will close two northbound lanes between Seneca Street and Lakeview Boulevard, along with the University and Mercer streets on-ramps to northbound I-5.

The closures allow crews to install wiring and sensors that support freeway signs and traffic management systems within the Seneca to SR 520 Mobility Improvements project through downtown Seattle.

