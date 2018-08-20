Lane shifts expected on 36th Avenue West starting next week for improvement project

As early as the next week, crews will be shifting the north and southbound lanes of 36th Avenue West over to the west side of the road from 165th Place Southwest to Maple Road. This lane shift will be in place for many months as the east side of the project is built out, according to an update from the City of Lynnwood.

The east sidewalks will have sections closed with pedestrians detoured to the west side of 36th Avenue West to accommodate the dynamic nature of the work zones. The sidewalks on the west side of 36th Avenue West will be kept open for the most part as they are now.

The Maple Road Detour will stay in effect. Local access and emergency services access will be maintained.