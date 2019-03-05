Larsen announces 2019 Congressional Art Competition for high school students

“I am always encouraged by the creativity of students across Washington’s Second District,” Larsen said. “I encourage the many gifted young artists to submit their artwork. I look forward to seeing the submissions this year and highlighting the talented students of Washington’s Second District.”

Last year, Ana Anderson, a Friday Harbor High School student, won for her piece “Close Your Eyes and Fly Away.”

website or by calling Larsen’s Everett office at 425-252-3188. Since 1982, thousands of students have participated in the Congressional Art Competition. The competition is open to all high school students (grades 9-12). Interested students can find details and a full list of contest rules on Larsen’sor by calling Larsen’s Everett office at 425-252-3188.

Entry forms must be signed by the student, a parent or guardian and a school faculty member. Forms and art submissions are due by Friday, April 26 at 4 p.m.

Entries can be mailed or delivered to Larsen’s office in Everett :

Rep. Rick Larsen

Re: Art Competition

Wall Street Building

2930 Wetmore Avenue, Suite 9F

Everett, WA 98201

If students or teachers need assistance delivering artwork to one of Larsen’s offices, they can call the Everett office at 425-252-3188.

Participants will be recognized and announced at a reception on May 5, 2019.

here. Students can check whether they are Second District residents

All entries must be original in concept, design and execution.

For more information on the annual Congressional Art Competition, call 425-252-3188.