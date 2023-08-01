Larsen announces 2023 Congressional App Challenge for students

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) announced the launch of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge. The annual competition, which runs through Wednesday, November 1, is open to high school and middle school students who live in or attend school in Washington’s 2nd Congressional District.

The Congressional App Challenge (CAC) is an opportunity for students to create programs or apps for any platform, including desktop/PC, web and mobile, to collaborate, invent and learn coding and computer science skills. Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four. Students can only enter the competition once.

“Washington continues to be a leader in science, technology, engineering and mathematics with more than 260,000 students enrolled in career and technical education statewide,” said Larsen, whose office has participated in the CAC every year since its founding in 2013. “I have seen the creativity of students in classrooms across Northwest Washington firsthand and look forward to seeing that creativity shine through in this year’s submissions.”

Students can sign up to participate and read the full competition rules here. Students have until 9 a.m. PST on Wednesday, Nov. 1, to register and enter, but CAC organizers recommend students register early to receive extra support and tips. Larsen will announce a district winner in December and invite the winner to the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in Washington, D.C. at a date to be determined. Winning apps will be electronically displayed in the U.S. Capitol and on the CAC’s house.gov website.

Last year, Azul Rangel and Sydney Vo from Mariner High School in Everett won the district’s Congressional App Challenge with their WordToASL app.

For more information on the CAC, visit www.congressionalappchallenge.us. Additional questions can be directed to Grace Kurfman in Larsen’s office at Grace.Kurfman@mail.house.gov or 425-252-3188.